Texas Workplace Shooting Leaves

2 Dead The shooting occurred at a Ben E. Keith food distribution plant in Missouri City, TX. According to reports, She shot and killed an unidentified man and shot one other person. The other person was

transferred to the hospital. Police arrived on the scene and engaged in gunfire with the shooter. At some point police say the shooter was shot

above the chest. Whether or not her wounds were self-inflicted or caused by police was unclear. The unidentified shooter

died at the hospital. Police said the relationship between the shooter and the victims is currently under investigation.