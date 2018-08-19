Rudy Giuliani Walks Back

'Truth Isn't Truth' Comment Giuliani appeared

on NBC's Meet the

Press on Sunday. He made a controversial statement as

to why the president should not sit for

an interview with Robert Mueller. Giuliani started off explaining how the president could end up being charged with perjury because of everyone's different "version of the truth." Host Chuck Todd responded with,

"Truth is truth," to which Giuliani replied,

"No, no, it isn't truth. Truth isn't truth." His "truth isn't truth" remark quickly caused backlash. As a result, Giuliani tried

to clear the air a day later. Giuliani frequently speaks for

President Trump when it comes to Mueller's

probe. The president has perpetually

deemed the investigation a "witch hunt."