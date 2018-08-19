Rudy Giuliani Walks Back 'Truth Isn't Truth' Comment
Rudy Giuliani Walks Back
'Truth Isn't Truth' Comment Giuliani appeared
on NBC's Meet the
Press on Sunday. He made a controversial statement as
to why the president should not sit for
an interview with Robert Mueller. Giuliani started off explaining how the president could end up being charged with perjury because of everyone's different "version of the truth." Host Chuck Todd responded with,
"Truth is truth," to which Giuliani replied,
"No, no, it isn't truth. Truth isn't truth." His "truth isn't truth" remark quickly caused backlash. As a result, Giuliani tried
to clear the air a day later. Giuliani frequently speaks for
President Trump when it comes to Mueller's
probe. The president has perpetually
deemed the investigation a "witch hunt."