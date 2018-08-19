Woman Falls

From Cruise Ship,

Spends 10 Hours

in Sea Before Rescued A British woman named Kay fell off the

back of the Norwegian Star cruise

ship en route to Venice, Italy on Saturday night. At the time, the ship was about 95 kilometers off the coast of Croatia. A Croatian rescue ship found her swimming on Sunday morning. Lovro Oreskovic, the ship's captain,

said that the woman was exhausted but they were "extremely happy for saving a human life." Norwegian Cruise Line, via statement The reason for the fall is currently unknown and is being investigated.