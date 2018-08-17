Renewed US, China Trade Talk Efforts Boost Global Markets The two countries agreed

to hold their first trade talks

since June, amidst escalating

trade war tensions. The announcement boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday, with gains of nearly 400 points. On Friday, Asian shares were up a day after MSCI‘s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank to its lowest level in a year. The Turkish lira, While the the trade talks gave markets a

short term boost, Some speculate trade may weigh more heavily on President Donald Trump if Republicans do poorly in the U.S. midterm elections. Shuji Shirota, macro economic strategy HSBC Securities Tokyo, via Reuters