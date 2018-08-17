Renewed US, China Trade Talk Efforts Boost Global Markets
Renewed US, China Trade Talk Efforts Boost Global Markets The two countries agreed
to hold their first trade talks
since June, amidst escalating
trade war tensions. The announcement boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday, with gains of nearly 400 points. On Friday, Asian shares were up a day after MSCI‘s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank to its lowest level in a year. The Turkish lira, While the the trade talks gave markets a
short term boost, Some speculate trade may weigh more heavily on President Donald Trump if Republicans do poorly in the U.S. midterm elections. Shuji Shirota, macro economic strategy HSBC Securities Tokyo, via Reuters