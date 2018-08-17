Trump Cancels Military Parade, Citing High Costs On Friday, President Trump canceled plans for a military parade this fall. The president also took a jab at the local government in Washington, saying the city is “poorly” run. Local Democrat Muriel Bowser responded. According to a cost breakdown provided by the city to 'The New York Times', 18 local agencies would share the $21.6 million cost. The city is typically reimbursed for such expenses by the federal government. President Trump suggested that the money saved could go toward purchasing more military jets, though that funding would not go far. For example, the new Air Force F-35 fighter jet costs about $94 million.