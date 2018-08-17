Twitter Temporarily Limits Alex Jones‘ Account Twitter has put Alex Jones‘ Twitter account on hold. The 'Infowars' host‘s Twitter handle has been put into “read-only mode”. Jones violated a Twitter policy with a post containing video that told listeners to get their “battle rifles” ready. The restriction set by the social platform is scheduled to last seven days. Earlier this month, Facebook, YouTube and Apple took measures to remove Jones from their services. The banned content included social media handles, videos and podcasts. The conspiracy theorist has claimed the actions are censoring his political views.