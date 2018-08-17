Young Thug Arrested at

Dave & Buster‘s Celebration The rapper rented out the bar in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of his new project, "Slime Language," and his 27th birthday. However, the police showed up and arrested Thugger in the middle of

the celebration. The LAPD confirmed Young Thug was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. While “several other people” were detained, potential charges were

not disclosed. Thug‘s bail is set at $35,000. Lil Uzi Vert and Jacquees appear on "Slime Language."