Argument About Aretha Franklin Reportedly Causes Gunfire in Virginia

Aretha Franklin Reportedly Causes Gunfire in Virginia In Suffolk, Virginia, an argument over whether Halle Berry portrayed Aretha Franklin in a movie caused two men to get into an altercation. Witnesses told WTKR in Norfolk that the argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man at least once. Both men were treated by

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

and then transported to local

hospitals for further treatment. Police say that the gunshot

victim is in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing. Police have

neither denied nor confirmed what the

argument was about, but witnesses

maintain it was about the late 'Queen of Soul.' For the record, Aretha Franklin said in a 2011 that she would want Halle Berry to play her in a biopic. Berry has not yet portrayed Franklin in a role.