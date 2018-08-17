Argument About Aretha Franklin Reportedly Causes Gunfire in Virginia
Argument About
Aretha Franklin Reportedly Causes Gunfire in Virginia In Suffolk, Virginia, an argument over whether Halle Berry portrayed Aretha Franklin in a movie caused two men to get into an altercation. Witnesses told WTKR in Norfolk that the argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man at least once. Both men were treated by
Suffolk Fire & Rescue
and then transported to local
hospitals for further treatment. Police say that the gunshot
victim is in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing. Police have
neither denied nor confirmed what the
argument was about, but witnesses
maintain it was about the late 'Queen of Soul.' For the record, Aretha Franklin said in a 2011 that she would want Halle Berry to play her in a biopic. Berry has not yet portrayed Franklin in a role.