Osama bin Laden Raid Leader Asks for Trump to Revoke His Security Clearance William H. McRaven has criticized President Donald Trump for revoking the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan. McRaven is best known for leading the SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. In a scathing op-ed in 'The Washington Post,' McRaven calls Brennan “one of the finest public servants I have ever known.” McRaven then tells Trump he would consider it "an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well." His words come one day after the White House‘s announcement that Brennan‘s clearance

would be revoked. Brennan has since called Trump's decision a thinly-veiled attempt to “suppress freedom of speech

and punish critics.”