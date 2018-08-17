Pancreatic Cancer Took Aretha Franklin: Here's How to Spot the Symptoms
Pancreatic Cancer Took
Aretha Franklin: Here's
How to Spot the Symptoms Aretha Franklin
is the most recent
celebrity to succumb
to pancreatic cancer. Other celebrities who have died
of pancreatic cancer include Steve Jobs, Patrick Swayze and Luciano Pavarotti. The cancer is difficult to diagnose but is
rapidly becoming more common. Here are
6 symptoms, provided by Prevention, to consider. 1. Sudden, new onset of diabetes when you
have no family history or major risk factors. 2. Abdominal pain 3. Unexplained blood clots 4. Diarrhea and floating stools 5. Jaundice (yellow skin) 6. Unexplained weight loss
and altered eating patterns Talk to your doctor if you are experiencing any of these symptoms.