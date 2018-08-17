Pancreatic Cancer Took

Aretha Franklin: Here's

How to Spot the Symptoms Aretha Franklin

is the most recent

celebrity to succumb

to pancreatic cancer. Other celebrities who have died

of pancreatic cancer include Steve Jobs, Patrick Swayze and Luciano Pavarotti. The cancer is difficult to diagnose but is

rapidly becoming more common. Here are

6 symptoms, provided by Prevention, to consider. 1. Sudden, new onset of diabetes when you

have no family history or major risk factors. 2. Abdominal pain 3. Unexplained blood clots 4. Diarrhea and floating stools 5. Jaundice (yellow skin) 6. Unexplained weight loss

and altered eating patterns Talk to your doctor if you are experiencing any of these symptoms.