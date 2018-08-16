Kobe Bryant Quickly Turns $6M Investment Into $200M Stake Not even four-and-a-half years ago, Kobe Bryant invested $6 million in the sports drink BodyArmor. BodyArmor markets itself as a healthier competitor to Gatorade. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in the beverage, which shot Bryant's stake up to approximately $200 million, according to ESPN. Bryant is the fourth largest investor

in the brand, behind co-founder

Mike Repole, Keurig Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola. In March of 2014, BodyArmor reached

$10 million in sales. The brand is

projected to exceed $400 million in 2018.