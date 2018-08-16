Meghan Markle's Dad Is Reportedly Launching a Clothing Line Thomas Markle's media circuit has allegedly caused the Royals to have an 'existential crisis.' According to 'Page Six,' the Duchess' dad is officially starting a men's clothing line. Meghan‘s estranged half-sister Samantha took to Twitter to share the odd news. Samantha Markle, via Twitter Despite Mr. Markle's extensive media tour, he has yet to confirm the reports. Samantha is currently writing a memoir about her sister and is reportedly joining the cast of 'Celebrity Big Brother.'