Russian Satellite's 'Abnormal Behavior' Troubles US State Department U.S. officials have “serious concerns” that a Russian satellite may pose a threat to American satellites. According to one official, Yleem D.S. Poblete, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, via The Hill Russia denies the satellite is a weapon. Reuters reports that one senior Russian diplomat called the claims "slanderous accusations based on suspicions, on suppositions and so on." President Trump's "Space Force," the potential sixth brach of the U.S. military, would establish a space combatant command. The creation of "Space Force" requires Congressional approval.