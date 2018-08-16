Elephants Rarely Get Cancer Because of a 'Zombie Gene' Researchers from the University of Chicago wanted to understand why less than 5 percent of elephants die from cancer. They discovered that a "zombie gene" produced by elephants might be the answer. One way that elephants are different from humans and other animals The "master tumor suppressor" can trigger a "zombie gene" that will then get to work killing cells in damaged DNA. Vincent Lynch, lead study author University of Chicago, via 'USA' Today Researchers say that more study of how the elephants genes work to kill cells in damaged DNA can be beneficial to humans. Joshua Schiffman, pediatrics professor University of Utah, via 'USA Today'