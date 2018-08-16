Pope Francis Condemns Pennsylvania Sex Abuse Scandal A statement released by the Vatican called the abuse allegations against more that 300 Pennsylvania priests "criminal and morally reprehensible." Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said "those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity

and faith." To the survivors of the abuse, Burke said they should know that Pope Francis is on their side. Vatican statement, via Yahoo News Pope Francis had been facing pressure to address the grand jury report since its release on Tuesday. The report is thought to be the most comprehensive of its kind, spanning more that 70 years. Victims of the priests from six different diocese Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro The Pope has been criticized for not being forceful enough in addressing clergy sexual abuse.