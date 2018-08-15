Walmart Records Its Best Sales in Over

a Decade Walmart has bounced back from a lackluster start to 2018 with its strongest sales gain in over a decade. The growth has been fueled by Walmart's grocery business, which now offers curbside pickup of online orders in 1,800 U.S. stores. Its stock jumped as much as

11 percent, the biggest increase since October 2008. Grocery sales in general rose the most in nine years, thanks to improved fresh-food offerings. The world‘s biggest retailer also boosted its full-year forecasts for comparable sales and adjusted profit. Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, via Statement