'Queen of Soul,'

Aretha Franklin, Dead at 76 A publicist for the iconic diva confirmed she has died in Detroit, MI, surrounded by

loved ones. The 'Queen of Soul' had been battling undisclosed health issues since 2010. Franklin's extraordinary career crossed several genres and spanned more than 65 years. Born in Memphis, TN, on March 25, 1942, Franklin began singing gospel as a teenager. She signed with Columbia Records at just 18 years of age and hit the Top 40. She dominated the charts with "Respect," "Natural Woman," "Baby I Love You," "Chain of Fools" and "I Say a Little Prayer." She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. Funeral arraignments have yet to be announced.