Smoke From California Wildfires Is Spreading to New York City The scorching flames in California are still

wreaking havoc. The National Weather Service said the smoke is now traveling 3,000 miles to NYC. Winds lift the smoke up and carry it across the US. Some of the particles are even moving beyond the East Coast. Luckily, the smoke in the east coast is more than a mile above the surface. This means it won‘t cause any

health issues. ?The real concern is if the smog is pulled down by the jet stream. This would cause unhealthy air quality. This isn‘t the first time smoke from the west coast has spread to the other end of the US. Last September, smoke spread throughout the entire country.