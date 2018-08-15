Over 40 People Overdose in Connecticut Park Officials in New Haven, CT have reported 41 overdoses from what is suspected to be a synthetic marijuana. All of the overdoses were in the area of New Haven Green, a downtown park not far from Yale University. Rick Fontana, Hew Haven emergency operations,

via CBS News Rick Fontana, Hew Haven emergency operations,

via CBS News According to officials, it appears the victims ingested K2

synthetic marijuana that "potentially"

contained PCP. Synthetic marijuana mimics the high of actual marijuana by coating a plant material with chemicals. PCP is a drug used specifically for its mind altering affects and can cause hallucinations. No deaths have been reported.