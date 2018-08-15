UK's Westminster Terror

Suspect Named Salih Khater, 29, is a British citizen who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder. Originally from the Sudan, Khater allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in the bustling tourist area of Westminster, London. The car crashed into a security barrier just outside Houses of Parliament, injuring three people. Khater was arrested by police at the scene under the Terrorism act. By many reported accounts, Khater is an educated man who showed no signs of radicalization. Ahmed Abdi, local source, via BBC Records and Khater's resume reveal that he lived and perhaps worked in Libya before moving to the U.K. in 2010. No other arrests have

been made.