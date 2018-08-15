Trump Revokes Security Clearance of Former CIA Director John Brennon The former Obama-era CIA Director has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. He recently referred to Trump's conduct at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "nothing short of treasonous." Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, via

'The Boston Globe' According to 'The Boston Globe,' stripping the security clearance of an official because of public criticism is unprecedented. White House press secretary

Sarah Sanders said Those under review include Neither Comey nor McCabe currently retain their security clearances. Traditionally, former top national security officials retain their clearances for a period of time in order to serve as advisors to their successors.