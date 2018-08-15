50 Cent and 6ix9ine Caught in the Middle of Gunfire During Music Video Shoot The two rappers were on the set of a music video in Brooklyn when the shooting happened. The person reportedly fired at least 11 shots with a possible 9 mm semi-automatic gun. Witnesses describe seeing a white Porsche with a New Jersey license plate drive away from the scene. While officers aren‘t sure who the shooters were targeting, no one was hit. They are reviewing surveillance but haven‘t taken anyone into custody yet. Casanova and Uncle Murda were also on set when the shooting happened.