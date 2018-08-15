Penn Jillette Says There Are Tapes of Trump Saying Racial Slurs

Penn Jillette Says There Are Tapes of

Donald Trump Saying Racial Slurs Penn Jillette says tapes exist of Donald Trump using racist language during tapings of 'The Celebrity Apprentice.' The comedian, magician and former 'Apprentice' contestant says he was in the same room as Trump when he made the remarks. Penn Jillette, via Vulture Jillette adds his experience on the show made it clear that Trump "would be a terrible president,” but is perfect for a reality TV show. The admission comes just as another former 'Apprentice' star, Omarosa Manigault Newman, also claims Trump used offensive language. The former White House aide, who was fired last December, is currently promoting her new book, "Unhinged."