Latest Primaries Show Democrats Becoming More Diverse, Trump's Dominance

Primaries Show Democrats Becoming More Diverse, Trump's Dominance A new round of primaries has showcased Donald Trump's hold on the GOP and the Democrats' expanding diversity. Trump notched a victory in Kansas where ally Kris Kobach grabbed the GOP nomination for Kansas Governor. The president also was a factor in the Minnesota Republican primary for governor, where Jeff Johnson took the nomination. For the Democrats, Christine Hallquist, CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative, captured the Democratic Party's nomination in Vermont. She is now the first openly transgender major party nominee for governor in American history. In Minnesota, Democratic state Rep. Ilhan Omar won her primary for Keith Ellison's old seat. She is now on track to become the first Somali-American and one of the first Muslim women in Congress.