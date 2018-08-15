Keith Ellison Wins Minnesota AG Primary Amidst Abuse Allegations The representative has bested four other candidates to win the Democratic nomination for

Minnesota Attorney General. The win positions Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, to fight President Donald Trump in court. Ellison's victory comes despite accusations of physical and emotional abuse by ex-girlfriend,

Karen Monahan. He has since denied the claims by Monahan and her son. Keith Ellison, via Statement According to a spokeswoman, the DNC is reviewing the allegations

against Ellison.