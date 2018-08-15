Ethan Peck Cast as Spock in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Trek: Discovery has cast

Ethan Peck to play the iconic Vulcan in Season two of the

CBS All Access drama. The character was first portrayed by Leonard Nimoy on the original

'Star Trek' TV series. Zachary Quinto has gone on to play the famously logical science officer in the recent reboot films. Peck is the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Gregory Peck. He previously starred in the short-lived ABC Family adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You. His other roles on the small screen include 'Madam Secretary' and 'Gossip Girl.' Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery will debut sometime in early 2019.