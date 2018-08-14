Migrant Teenagers Strapped to Chairs in Virginia Detention Center Virginia state investigators confirmed the use of restraint techniques that included strapping teens as young as 14-years-old to chairs and covering their heads with mesh bags. State investigators concluded these techniques used in the prison-like facility “did not meet the legal definition of abuse or neglect.” The facility in question A review of the center was ordered by the Virginia governor in June The youths also claim they were stripped of their clothes and locked in solitary confinement. The incidents allegedly took place under both the Obama and Trump administrations between

2015 and 2018. At the time of the state review, the teens had already been either transferred or deported so were unavailable to be interviewed. They had been confined to the facility due to administrative

immigration charges.