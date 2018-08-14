Florida Declares State of Emergency Over Toxic Red Tide Florida's government has issued a state of emergency in response to this year‘s excessive red tide. The toxic algae bloom is responsible for leaving the state's beaches covered with piles of dead marine wildlife. An executive order from Governor Rick Scott will make additional biologists and scientists available to assist with clean-up and animal rescue efforts. The state will also allocate additional funds for cleaning the beaches. Red tide is a natural phenomenon of toxic algae blooms that results in the killing of wildlife. It has occurred many times along Florida's coasts since the 1840s. Since 2017, higher than normal concentrations of the algae blooms have plagued southwest Florida.