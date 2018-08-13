Trump Refers to Omarosa as A "Dog" in Latest Attack In a new Twitter attack, Donald Trump has called former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog." Manigault Newman was fired from her job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison last December. In the past, the President has been criticized for calling some women "fat pigs" and "dogs." Trump has defended his treatment of women and denied multiple sexual misconduct claims against him. Trump's attacks on Omarosa come as her tell-all book "Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House" is released this week. The White House has said that the book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."