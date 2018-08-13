11-Year-Old Hacks Replica of Florida's Voting System in Minutes At an annual hacker convention, 39 kids competed to see who could hack into replicas of state election systems in the U.S. In just 10 minutes, an 11-year-old boy was able to change fake voting results by hacking into Florida‘s state election website. Overall, thirty-five of the 39 kids were able to “tamper with vote tallies, party names and candidate names” within

30 minutes. The participants also discovered other vulnerabilities in the voting systems. Some were able to wipe the memory cards from a recreation of state voting machine interfaces within

five seconds. They were also able to either replace a voter‘s ballot altogether or overload the system with fake votes to render a real one useless.