A 14-Year-Old Is Running for Governor In Vermont One of four people seeking the Democratic party's nomination for governor is 14-year-old

Ethan Sonneborn. Vermont's Constitution does not have an age requirement for people seeking the state's

highest office. Ethan Sonneborn, via televised gubernatorial forum Sonneborn says his decision to run grew out of his frustration with state and national politics. Ethan adds he's always been fascinated with the concept of building coalitions. According to a finance report in July, Ethan has raised just over $1,700 for his campaign.