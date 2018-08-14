Crash Outside London Parliament Treated as Terrorist Attack A vehicle hit several pedestrians and cyclists outside the House of Parliament in London. Officers have declared the attack a "terrorist incident." Dozens of officers swarmed to the location with weapons pointed at the car. The driver was handcuffed and arrested on terrorist suspicions. The suspect is said to be in his twenties and was in the car alone. Authorities have yet to find any weapons inside of the silver

Ford Fiesta. Police can detain the driver for up to 28 days without

charging him. Parliament has been attacked in a similar manner before. Previous terrorist attacks also involved cars driving into pedestrians.