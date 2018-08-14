Motorway Bridge in

Italy Collapses,

22 Confirmed Dead A bridge near the northwestern Italian city of Genoa has fallen. The collapse sent vehicles plummeting up to 295 feet

to the ground. The unexpected disaster killed at least 22 people. Officials are concerned there are more people that have been killed

or injured. Footage has circulated showing the

bridge collapsing. It appears one of the towers holding the suspension fell apart. Heavy rain storms are believed to have caused the disaster. The collapsed section of the bridge had fallen on rail tracks below it. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a message of sympathy to the people of Italy.