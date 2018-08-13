Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Remarks Lindsay Lohan recently came under fire for her controversial comments about the #MeToo movement. In an interview with 'The Times,' she said the movement makes women "look weak." Lohan added that she is “very supportive of women,” but doesn‘t like “attention-seekers.” She previously faced criticism for defending Harvey Weinstein, stating, "He's never harmed me or did anything to me." She's now walking back her

#MeToo statements. Lindsay Lohan, in a statement to 'People'