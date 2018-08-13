North and South Korean Leaders

to Meet Again in Pyongyang On Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that they will hold a third summit in Pyongyang in September. This announcement comes two months after Kim Jong-un's meeting with President Trump in Singapore. Michael Sullivan, reporter, via CNN North Korea demolished one nuclear site in May, but reports emerged that the country was building new ballistic missiles outside of its capital. Last week, North Korea complained that U.S. officials were "going against the intention of President Trump" by maintaining sanctions on their country. The details of the summit between the Korean leaders are not yet known. The two Koreas plan to send a united basketball team to the Asian Games in Indonesia as another step toward peace. Sept. 9 marks North Korea's

70 years of existence under

the regime that was founded by

Kim Jong-un's grandfather, Kim Il-sung