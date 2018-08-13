Seattle Airport Issues Statement on Stolen Plane Fiasco The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport says security was handled appropriately when an employee stole a plane and then crashed it. The airport's commissioner says the employee, Richard Russell, had a security badge and all employees are subject to background checks. She went on to say that the incident last week on Friday was a "one-in-a-million experience."

Commissioner Courtney Gregoire then added that the airport will work on possible security improvements. Russell, who perished in the crash, was the only person aboard the aircraft when he took it. Officials are still determining why Russell, a ground service agent, stole the plane in the first place.