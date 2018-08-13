Sports Betting Now Legal in Several States There are now multiple states in the U.S. where sports lovers can legally make a bet. The Supreme Court overturned a law that prohibited states from legalizing

sports betting. Two months after the decision, states are now accepting wagers. The American Gaming Association estimated that there is a $150 billion illegal sports betting market in the U.S. Officials in several states claim legalizing sports betting just to reduce the illegal betting market is worthwhile. The benefit is not only to raise tax revenue, but also to protect bettors when issues arise. There are currently 8 states that have fully legalized

sports betting. Legal states include New Jersey, Pennsylvania and

West Virginia. As of now, 14 states have introduced efforts to legalize it as well.