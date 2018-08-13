Controversial FBI Agent Who Sent Anti-Trump Texts Is Fired According to his lawyer, 22-year FBI veteran Peter Strzok was fired by order of FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich

on Friday. Strzok had helped to lead the FBI's high-profile investigations When a Justice Department investigation revealed Strzok has been the face of an unrelenting attack on the credibility of the FBI by both conservatives and President Trump. Trump tweeted about

Strzok again

on Saturday. It had previously been decided Strzok should receive a demotion and

60-day suspension. Aitan Goelman, attorney for Peter Strzok, via ABC News According to The Washington Post, the FBI declined to comment.