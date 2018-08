Former WWE Star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Passes Away The former pro wrestler had died at the age of 63 after suffering a

medical emergency. Neidhart, the founding member of the Hart Foundation faction, became a pro wrestler in 1979. In addition to wrestling, Neidhart also played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. The Florida native leaves behind three children, including current WWE star Natalya Neidhart.