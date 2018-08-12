Kanye West Explains

Silence on 'Kimmel' During his appearance on

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Kanye caught flak

for not being able to answer a question regarding his support of Donald Trump. Jimmy Kimmel to Kanye West, on

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Kanye couldn't come up with an

answer quick enough, which

prompted Kimmel to cut to commercial. West took the time to explain

what happened over the weekend. Kimmel also chimed in. Though Kanye has

explained his silence,

he still has yet to answer

the original question.