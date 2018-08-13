Nike Faces Lawsuit Over Gender Discrimination The massive sports brand has been accused of paying women less

than men. The class-action suit was filed by two

female employees. They state they suffered in a hostile work environment

at Nike. Women are also being said to be promoted less than their male peers. Nike spoke out in a public statement. Nike, via official statement Top leadership behind the brand are even being accused of ignoring demeaning behavior. Nike brand president Trevor Edwards has been accused of protecting men who belittle women.