Opioid Addiction in Pregnant Women Has Quadrupled The disturbing finding was made public last week in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC researchers found that the rate of opioid use disorder (OUD) increased from 1.5 per 1,000 delivery hospitalizations in 1999 to 6.5 in 2014. Robert R. Redfield, M.D., CDC Director, via NBC News In 2016, the CDC reports that opioids resulted in the deaths of more than 42,000 people. Opioids include prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl. Opioid addiction in pregnancy Robert R. Redfield, M.D., CDC Director, via NBC News The researchers found that the states with the highest increase of OUD among pregnant women were Maine, New Mexico, Vermont and West Virginia. The CDC's strategies to address this

issue include