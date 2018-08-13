Get Paid to Live on a Greek Island and Take Care of Cats God's Little People Cat Rescue on the Greek

island of Syros is offering a golden opportunity

for a cat lover with a sense of adventure. The rescue seeks "a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats." The gig requires tending to 55 cats

who need to be fed, medicated and loved. In return, you will receive part-time wages, as well as rent-free and utility-free living in a "modern tiny house with its own garden" near the Aegean Sea. The listing requires a six-month commitment and the first two-to-four weeks of training are unpaid. Details on how to apply can be found

on their Facebook page. Interviews

start at the end of August and

the job starts November 1, 2018.