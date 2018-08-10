Airbnb Might Ban Alt-Right Users Joining 'Unite the Right' Rally The home-rental service actively enforces a non-discrimination policy. Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb co-founder, via Fox News The "alt-right" rally will take place Sunday, August 12 in Washington D.C. across from the White House. The date of the rally is the one year anniversary of the

Charlottesville, VA rally. Charlottesville erupted in violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters that lead to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Heyer, who was a protester, Airbnb had quietly banned white nationalists from the platform in the lead up to the Charlottesville rally as well. Airbnb Community Commitment