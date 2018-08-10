Russia Calls New US Sanctions a 'Declaration of Economic War' The new sanctions Russia has denied any involvement in the poisonings. Announced by the State Department earlier this week, the sanctions would go into effect later this month. The sanctions restrict the licenses granted for exports of national security goods and technologies to Russia. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, via The Hill Russia's currency, the ruble,

has already taken a hit

from current U.S. sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that new U.S. sanctions indicated “possible new unfriendly steps by Washington.”