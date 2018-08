Kylie Jenner to Make Video About Her ’Lip Filler Journey‘ While answering a fan's question about her upcoming vlog, Jenner announced the exciting news on Twitter. In 2015, Jenner admitted that she used fillers to enhance her lips after she was shamed by her crush. Kylie Jenner, on 'Life of Kylie' Kylie Jenner, on 'Life of Kylie' Kylie Jenner, on 'Life of Kylie' Jenner has since removed her fillers after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi. She has yet to announce the release date for her new vlog.