Trump's Transgender Troops Policy Denied by Judge U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denied the Trump administration request to lift an injunction she had placed on its military transgender policy. An initial outright ban of transgender people serving in the military was announced by the President via Twitter last year. The Trump Administration had since updated the policy under instruction of Defense Secretary James Mattis, Gender dysmorphia is defined as “clinically significant distress” The Trump administration argued that the new policy was no longer a categorical ban. Judge Kollar-Kotelly disagreed, ruling that this updated version sought to require "all service members to serve in their biological sex." The court is the second in the country to rule that the Trump administration cannot enforce its updated policy.