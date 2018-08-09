Starbucks Is Now Selling Kombucha
Starbucks Is
Now Selling Kombucha Kombucha is trendy
and Starbucks wants in on it. Select cities will be the
recipients of the coffee
chain's new line of
six kombucha flavors. The beverages will be sold under Starbucks' Evolution juice brand. Ryan Ziegelmann, president of Evolution Fresh brand Sales of kombucha totaled
$1.2 billion last year, so
it's no wonder Starbucks
wants a piece of the action. The new 15.2 ounce drink will first be sold in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle for $3.99. Flavors will include
ginger lemon honeycrisp,
pink grapefruit and mango pineapple.