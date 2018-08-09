Starbucks Is

Now Selling Kombucha Kombucha is trendy

and Starbucks wants in on it. Select cities will be the

recipients of the coffee

chain's new line of

six kombucha flavors. The beverages will be sold under Starbucks' Evolution juice brand. Ryan Ziegelmann, president of Evolution Fresh brand Sales of kombucha totaled

$1.2 billion last year, so

it's no wonder Starbucks

wants a piece of the action. The new 15.2 ounce drink will first be sold in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle for $3.99. Flavors will include

ginger lemon honeycrisp,

pink grapefruit and mango pineapple.