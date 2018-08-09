Study: Eating Crickets Is Good for Gut Health Cultures have eaten insects for years, but now

it's gaining traction in

Europe and the U.S. A new clinical trial, conducted by

the University of Wisconsin-Madison,

has determined that eating crickets can

reduce inflammation and improve gut health. The study was conducted with 20 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 48 over a six-week period. Participants ate cricket powder, rather than whole crickets. Researchers collected blood and stool samples

and had participants answer a gastrointestinal questionnaire before and after the six weeks. Participants didn't report any significant gastrointestinal changes, but researchers

found something interesting. An increase in a metabolic enzyme associated with gut health was found, as well as an abundance of Bifidobacterium animalis - good gut bacteria. Researchers also found a decrease

in TNF-alpha, which is an inflammatory

protein linked to depression and cancer. While the stud