Trump Launches New Attacks On Kneeling NFL Players The U.S. president has renewed his attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. In a tweet, Trump claimed the players don't know what they're protesting. The tweet comes after numerous players kneeled during the national anthem at several NFL preseason

games Thursday night. The president's criticism of athletes, particularly black athletes, has become a point of contention. Trump has told associates that he believes his stance on the anthem is a winning one that riles up his base. With the NFL season beginning in a month and the Midterm elections soon after, the president is expected to make the national anthem topic

a big issue.